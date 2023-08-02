The Reds recalled Duarte from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

With Ben Lively (pectoral) landing on the injured list Wednesday, Duarte will come up from Triple-A one day after being demoted to clear a spot for Sam Moll. The 26-year-old righty has been unimpressive in middle relief, putting up a 4.30 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through 14.2 innings in the majors this season.