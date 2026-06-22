Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Activation coming Tuesday

Reds manager Terry Francona confirmed that De La Cruz (hamstring) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

After playing three rehab games at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend while going 2-for-8 with a home run and a walk, De La Cruz will get a chance to rest in Monday's opener versus Milwaukee before checking back into the lineup for the second game of the series. Once activated, De La Cruz should settle back into an everyday role at shortstop, pushing Matt McLain back to second base in the process. De La Cruz will wind up missing just over three weeks due to a right hamstring strain, which he sustained while running the bases in a May 31 game against Atlanta.