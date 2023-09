De La Cruz is starting at shortstop and batting eighth for Thursday's game in Detroit.

De La Cruz didn't start Wednesday's game and a day later is in the lowest batting order position he's been in all season. The talented rookie homered and drove in six runs in the first game of a doubleheader versus the Angels back on Aug. 23, but in 20 games since then he's hit only .158/.256/.197 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.