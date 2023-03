De La Cruz tripled against the Royals' Aroldis Chapman on Saturday, and later homered in the Reds' spring training loss, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

De La Cruz hit the triple from the right-hand side and then later hit the homer left-handed. He's not going to make the Reds out of spring training most likely, given his age and lack of experience, but if he comes out firing right out of the chute, he could push for a midseason promotion.