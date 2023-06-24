De La Cruz hit for the cycle Friday, going 4-for-5 with a solo homer, four total RBI, three runs scored and a steal in an 11-10 victory over Atlanta.

The 21-year-old became the first Reds player to hit for the cycle since Eric Davis in 1989. He added a steal for good measure, keeping him perfect on the basepaths at 7-for-7 in steal attempts. Friday's game was just De La Cruz's 15th in the majors, but he's already emerging as one of the club's leaders with a .361/.418/.656 slash line and all kinds of flare and personality to go with it. The Reds have won 12 straight games and De La Cruz has been a driving force, as he has more than lived up to the hype since his arrival.