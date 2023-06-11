De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

De La Cruz has hit safely in each of his first six major-league games (8-for-22), and this was his second multi-hit effort. He's also posted a reasonable 5:10 BB:K through 27 plate appearances, showing some decent plate discipline for a rookie. Pitchers may eventually figure him out, but the Reds called him up because he's ready, so he should see consistent playing time -- he's played four times at third base and twice at shortstop so far. The top prospect already has three stolen bases in the majors after swiping 11 bags over 38 games for Triple-A Louisville.