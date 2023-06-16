De La Cruz isn't in the Reds' lineup Friday against the Astros, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After taking the majors by storm with a hot start to his MLB career, De La Cruz has cooled off as of late with just a .470 OPS over the last seven days. He'll get a day off Friday to regroup while Nick Senzel covers third base, Spencer Steer moves to left field and Kevin Newman starts at first.