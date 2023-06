De La Cruz is batting cleanup and hitting fourth versus the Dodgers on Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks in his MLB debut against the Dodgers on Tuesday while playing third base, and he'll handle shortstop duties versus Noah Syndergaard and Los Angeles on Wednesday. Kevin Newman is playing third base and hitting eighth with Matt McLain lined up as the designated hitter while batting second.