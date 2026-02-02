De La Cruz should benefit from Cincinnati signing free agent Eugenio Suarez, who is expected to bat cleanup behind De La Cruz, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The addition of Suarez's bat is expected to provide protection for De La Cruz, who started 148 games as the No. 3 hitter and led the team with 22 home runs in 2025. The Reds hadn't done much to address the need for power during the offseason until signing Suarez, a right-handed bat that belted 49 home runs in 2025 while with Arizona and Seattle. Despite playing in one of the league's friendlier hitting environments, Cincinnati ranked 21st in home runs and struggled offensively at times last season, and it lost two of its top offensive performers this offseason, Austin Hays and Gavin Lux.