Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Gets protection in order
De La Cruz should benefit from Cincinnati signing free agent Eugenio Suarez, who is expected to bat cleanup behind De La Cruz, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
The addition of Suarez's bat is expected to provide protection for De La Cruz, who started 148 games as the No. 3 hitter and led the team with 22 home runs in 2025. The Reds hadn't done much to address the need for power during the offseason until signing Suarez, a right-handed bat that belted 49 home runs in 2025 while with Arizona and Seattle. Despite playing in one of the league's friendlier hitting environments, Cincinnati ranked 21st in home runs and struggled offensively at times last season, and it lost two of its top offensive performers this offseason, Austin Hays and Gavin Lux.
More News
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Not playing in WBC•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Played with second-half quad strain•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Will remain at shortstop in 2026•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Swats homer in loss•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Ends homer drought•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Logs steal in third straight game•