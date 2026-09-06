De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

De La Cruz got the Reds on the board with a 438-foot blast off Dustin May in the first inning, matching his home run total (22) from 2025. The 24-year-old has now hit safely in 12 of his past 13 contests, tallying seven multi-hit efforts, seven extra-base hits, five RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases in that span. On the season, he's slashing .278/.356/.484 with 22 homers, 62 RBI, 85 runs scored and 24 steals across 550 plate appearances.