De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Tigers.

De La Cruz enjoyed his first game with three or more hits since March 31, highlighted by a solo home run in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old has been on a tear in June, tallying four multi-hit efforts with seven extra-base hits, six RBI, nine runs scored and three steals through 11 games. On the year, he's slashing .267/.347/.477 with 14 homers, 46 RBI, 52 runs scored and 20 steals across 300 plate appearances.