Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Logs three hits vs. Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a steal and two runs scored during the Reds' 5-0 win over the Astros on Sunday.
It was the fifth time this season that De La Cruz logged three hits in a game, and his steal in the fifth inning was his ninth of the season. The superstar shortstop is slashing .288/.354/.521 with nine steals (on 13 attempts), 10 home runs, 29 RBI and 29 runs scored across 181 plate appearances this season.
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