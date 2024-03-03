De La Cruz had a home run and two walks during Saturday's spring game against Colorado.
De La Cruz crushed his first spring home run off Cal Quantrill's 1-1 sinker that stayed up in the zone. De La Cruz later committed an error that led to four unearned runs. In five Cactus League appearances, he's 5-for-12 with two extra-base hits, three walks, three runs and two RBI.
