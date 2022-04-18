De La Cruz is hitting .240/.296/.440 with a homer and three steals through seven games with High-A Dayton.

His increased willingness to run is certainly promising, but it is a bit troubling that Cruz has struck out 12 times in 27 plate appearances. We saw plenty of swing-and-miss in his game last year, and he seemingly hasn't improved on that front. De La Cruz was one of last season's biggest prospect risers thanks to his outstanding power-speed combo; he just needs to make more contact for those tools to play up.