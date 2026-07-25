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Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Nabs two steals in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

While De La Cruz has just two hits over his last four games, he's also logged four steals in that span. The shortstop hasn't been as prominent on the basepaths this season due to hamstring and ankle injuries that bookended his June, but he's starting to pick up the pace again. He's batting .276 with an .852 OPS, 17 home runs, 18 steals, 46 RBI, 56 runs scored, 15 doubles and four triples through 83 contests on the year.

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