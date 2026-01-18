The Reds did not give De La Cruz permission to the play in the World Baseball Classic, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

De La Cruz wanted to participate in the WBC and represent the Dominican Republic but acknowledged a quad injury that appeared to limit him over the second half of the 2025 season. The shortstop, who played in all 162 games including 157 in the field, experienced a second-half dip lasty year after an All-Star-worthy first half. Reds manager Terry Francona acknowledged the need to find ways to keep De La Cruz fresh. To that end, trading Gavin Lux opens up designated hitter for positional starters to get breaks from playing the field, per Rosencrans.