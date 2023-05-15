De La Cruz is hitting .347 with a .467 OBP and five home runs in 12 games this month at Triple-A Louisville.

The most impressive aspect of De La Cruz's recent run of success is his improved contact rate and swing decisions. He has 10 walks and 10 strikeouts in his last 49 at-bats and is 2-for-6 on stolen-base attempts over that span. Matt McLain earned a promotion Monday to play shortstop for the Reds, but if De La Cruz's newfound plate skills hold, he should get a promotion of his own this summer.