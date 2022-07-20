The Reds promoted Cruz from High-A Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The switch-hitting infielder's promotion comes after he took part in the All-Star Futures Game over the weekend. De La Cruz, the Reds' top prospect, earned the invite to the exhibition game after slashing .306/.363/.609 with 19 home runs and 28 stolen bases across 306 plate appearances for Dayton. As he makes the jump to Chattanooga, De La Cruz is expected to split his time between both third base and shortstop so that fellow top prospect Matt McLain (wrist) can continue to see his fair share of time at the latter position.