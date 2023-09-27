De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians.

Hunter Greene dug an early hole in what was nearly a must-win game for Cincinnati, but De La Cruz led a five-homer barrage by the Reds offense to mount a comeback, launching a solo shot off Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning before crushing a Xzavion Curry curveball to right field in the ninth for two insurance runs. It's the first multi-homer game of De La Cruz's brief career, and the long balls snapped a 28-game power drought. The 21-year-old is slashing just .192/.306/.288 in September thanks in large part to a 31.4 percent strikeout rate, but he still has 13 home runs and 33 steals in his first 94 big-league games.