De La Cruz finished the 2022 season with a .304/.359/.586 line, 28 home runs, 47 steals (on 53 attempts) and a 40:158 BB:K over 120 games between High-A and Double-A.

His average and OBP at the two levels were nearly identical, with only a marginal drop in slugging after the promotion. There's no doubt that De La Cruz can crush homers and run wild on the bases -- but his defense and plate discipline are question marks. While his hands and rocket arm generally get positive reviews, De La Cruz piled up 25 errors while mostly playing shortstop (and some third base) this season, suggesting that he still has a lot of work to do before he's ready to play the infield in the big leagues. His 30.8 percent strikeout rate won't cut it at higher levels (especially alongside a meager 7.8 percent walk rate), and while De La Cruz showed signs of improvement on that front at various points in the season, he ended up regressing to his mean every time. It all adds up to an exciting prospect who needs at least one more full year of seasoning in the minors before he's ready to step on the field in Cincinnati.