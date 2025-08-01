De La Cruz went 3-for-6 with a home run, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 12-11 loss to Atlanta in 10 innings.

De La Cruz extended Cincinnati's lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a two-run blast off Carlos Carrasco, his 19th homer of the year and first in 31 games. Despite the power drought, De La Cruz has been productive at the plate of late, going 12-for-30 (.400) over his last seven contests. Overall, the shortstop is slashing .285/.363/.489 with 72 RBI, 80 runs scored and 29 steals across 474 plate appearances this season.