De La Cruz has a .303/.353/.584 line with 12 homers and 18 steals over 56 games for High-A Dayton.
That terrific batting line is accompanied by a not-so-terrific 16:71 BB:K. That said, he's just 20 years old with plenty of room for continued skill growth -- and for what it's worth, he's put up a 6:7 BB:K (not to mention two homers, two doubles, a triple and three steals) in his last eight games. If he can maintain something resembling that level of plate discipline, it'll certainly take a lot of the volatility out of his prospect profile.