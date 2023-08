Gibaut retired the only batter he faced in Tuesday's win against the Angels to secure his 18th hold. He did not record a strikeout.

Gibaut entered in the eighth inning and quickly retired Brandon Drury on three pitches via a groundout. He has become a favorite of manager David Bell and is up to a team-leading 57 appearances this year. The 29-year-old has been a steady contributor since the All-Star break with a 3.07 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 14.2 innings.