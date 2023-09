Gibaut allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Gibaut entered with two runners on and none out in the bottom of the seventh and pitched out of the danger to record his team-high 22nd hold. He's made 68 appearances, tying him for third in the majors, and has a 3.07 ERA over a career-high 70.1 innings.