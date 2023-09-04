Gibaut picked up the save Monday against the Mariners. He allowed one hit while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

Gibaut came on in relief of Buck Farmer with two outs and two runners on in the ninth inning. He'd give up an RBI single to J.P. Crawford before punching out Julio Rodriguez, who represented the tying run, to close out the 6-3 victory. It's the second save of the year for the 29-year-old Gibaut and his first since April 9. He's been solid while working in a setup role in front of Alexis Diaz this season -- Gibaut now sports a 3. 32 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP, 61:24 K:BB and 20 holds across 65 innings.