Gibaut tossed a perfect ninth inning to pick up the save in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh.

Despite having already worked both Friday and Saturday, Gibaut was called upon Sunday to close out the game in favor of closer Alexis Diaz, who had allowed seven runs in his previous two appearances including four on Saturday. The save was Gibaut's third of the season. With the Reds' playoff hopes now hanging on by a thread and considering the recent struggles by Diaz, it will be interesting to see if Gibaut or another reliever can pose as a threat to the closer's role the rest of the way.