Votto went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Dodgers.

Votto launched a two-run blast in the third inning and tacked on another run with an RBI double in the ninth. This was the veteran's second multi-hit effort in 15 games since the All-Star break, a span in which he's batting a meager .137 (7-for-51). Despite the poor hitting, Votto's path to playing time could be steadier while Jonathan India (foot) is on the injured list, a move that is likely to clear up a logjam throughout the Reds' infield and designated hitter positions. Votto is slashing .194/.310/.481 with nine homers, 25 RBI, 12 runs scored and four doubles through 126 plate appearances this season.