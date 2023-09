Votto went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Twins.

Votto added insurance with a two-run single in the seventh inning that made it a 7-2 game. The two runs knocked in leave him with 37 RBI over 57 games. The 40-year-old is 6-for-22 (.273) with a home run, double, four RBI and four runs scored over six games since from a shoulder injury.