Reds' Joey Votto: Hits rare homer
Votto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during a 4-2 loss against the Phillies on Friday.
Saying this was a sight for sore eyes is a major understatement. Votto came into the night on pace for about 12 homers and 33 RBI this season. Votto didn't have much power last year either, but he did post 67 RBI and a league-leading .417 on-base percentage in 2018. Votto owns a .343 on-base percentage in 2019. He is also batting .251 with five homers, 12 RBI, 31 runs and one steal in 211 at-bats this season.
