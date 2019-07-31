Reds' Joey Votto: Hits solo homer
Votto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in an 11-4 loss against the Pirates on Tuesday.
The home run was nice, but Votto needs a lot more of them to make up for his poor first four months of 2019. He has just 10 home runs in 99 games, and perhaps even more surprisingly, Votto has only 33 RBI. He has 12 RBI in July, so at least he's performing a little better in that category lately, but he also has just two homers this month. The good news is Votto has 54 runs with a .265 batting average and two steals in 374 at-bats this season.
