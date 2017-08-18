Reds' Joey Votto: Hits three-run homer in win

Votto went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run during Thursday's win over the Cubs.

The first baseman just continues to pad his fantasy stats and boasts an elite .316/.448/.601 slash line with 32 homers, 86 RBI and 84 runs. Votto's final numbers might fall short of his dominant 2010 showing when he won the National League Most Valuable Player Award, but this has been his best season since earning that honor.