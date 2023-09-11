Votto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Votto gave himself a nice birthday present by extending the Reds' lead with a solo home run to right in the eighth in his first game back since Aug. 23. Votto hasn't hit the ball a ton, evidenced by his .201 batting average, but he's still hitting the ball for power, as he now has 14 home runs in 52 games this season. The 40-year-old should figure to see a near-everyday role at either first base or designated hitter down the final stretch of the year. He's now hitting .201/.302/.471 with 35 RBI, 21 runs and a 20:55 BB:K in 199 plate appearances.