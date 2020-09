Votto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Brewers.

Votto let down teammate Trevor Bauer on a play at first base earlier this season, but he made up for it with his first-inning homer Wednesday, giving Bauer an early cushion. While the veteran has been good at home, Votto has been a completely different player on the road this season, slashing just .111/.209/.185 with one homer in 22 games away from Great American Ball Park.