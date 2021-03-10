The Reds announced Wednesday that Votto tested positive for COVID-19, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Votto was initially placed on the injured list Wednesday without an explanation, but he ultimately gave the team permission to reveal the nature of his absence. It's not yet clear whether he's experiencing any symptoms, and a timetable for his return hasn't been established. With just over three weeks remaining until Opening Day, it's fair to wonder whether the 37-year-old will be able to build up in time for the start of the year.