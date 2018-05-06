Reds' Joey Votto: Two hits in Saturday's loss
Votto went 2-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Marlins.
Cincinnati only managed four hits on the day, and Votto also accounted for the team's only extra-base hit. The 34-year-old has slowed down again after his homer barrage at the end of April, hitting only .217 (5-for-23) over his last seven games, but with doubles in back-to-back contests he may be getting into another groove.
More News
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Homers for fourth straight game•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Launches second homer Wednesday•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Records first home run•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Sits out Thursday•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Slow start to spring training•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Putting finishing touches on brilliant season•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....