Reds' Joey Votto: Two hits in Saturday's loss

Votto went 2-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Marlins.

Cincinnati only managed four hits on the day, and Votto also accounted for the team's only extra-base hit. The 34-year-old has slowed down again after his homer barrage at the end of April, hitting only .217 (5-for-23) over his last seven games, but with doubles in back-to-back contests he may be getting into another groove.