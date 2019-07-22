India was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga on Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

India earns the promotion after hitting .256/.346/.410 in 87 games for High-A Daytona, good for a 125 wRC+. He added eight homers and seven steals. A big-league debut sometime in 2020 remains a possibility for the 2018 fifth-overall pick should his progress continue.