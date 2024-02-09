India signed a two-year, $8.8 million contract with the Reds on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

He can earn an additional $2.05 million in 2025 in incentives. India had been arbitration-eligible for the first time and will have one additional year of control in 2026. The 27-year-old slashed .244/.338/.407 with 17 home runs and 14 stolen bases over 119 contests for Cincinnati in 2023. India has only played second base to this point in the majors but is expected to be used at multiple positions in 2024.