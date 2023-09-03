Reds manager David Bell said Sunday that India (foot) could begin a rehab assignment within the next week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India, who has been on the 10-day injured list since July 30 with left foot plantar fasciitis, began a running progression Monday at the Reds' complex in Arizona and looks to be making good progress in his recovery. Bell suggested that India would likely need at least three rehab games before being activated from the IL, so the 26-year-old probably won't be ready to return to the Cincinnati lineup until early next week at the soonest.