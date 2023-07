India (heel) underwent an MRI on Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 26-year-old has apparently dealt with soreness in his left heel over the past few weeks, but the injury worsened of late and resulted in him being scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers. India should be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale in Los Angeles, and the MRI results could soon shed some light on the severity of the issue.