The Reds activated India (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He'll start at second base and bat leadoff in the Reds' series opener against the Padres, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

Cincinnati optioned infielder Alejo Lopez to Triple-A Louisville to clear room on the 28-man active roster for India, who spent the minimum amount of time on the shelf with a strained right hamstring. After getting the green light to play Tuesday, India will slot back into his usual spot atop the order, resulting in Tyler Naquin sliding down to the two hole.