India (knee) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Wednesday's contest versus the Rockies.
India was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 12-6 win due to a left knee contusion, but he's feeling well enough to at least handle a non-defensive role Wednesday. The Reds will go with Santiago Espinal at India's usual spot at second base.
