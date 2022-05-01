India (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 30.
India spent less than two weeks on the injured list with the right hamstring issue before being activated Tuesday, but he quickly aggravated the injury and is now back on the shelf. It's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined this time around, though the Reds figure to be more cautious to avoid rushing him back again. Brandon Drury and Matt Reynolds are likely to see time at the keystone in his absence.