India is batting third for the Reds on Tuesday night against the Cardinals.

India has exclusively hit leadoff this year, but the Reds want to try TJ Friedl (oblique) in that role fresh off the IL and also want to keep Matt McLain in the No. 2 spot. India should still get leadoff looks against all left-handers and even some right-handers. Veteran righty Adam Wainwright is on the bump Tuesday for St. Louis.