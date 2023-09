India (foot) went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, two RBI and two runs scored for Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

India kicked off a rehab assignment and was active on the left foot that cost him more than five weeks. Coming back from plantar fasciitis, he started at second base and played six innings. India will get at least another two games with the Bats and could return Tuesday when the Reds begin a three-game set against the Tigers in Detroit.