India went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a grand slam and a second run scored in Monday's 11-2 rout of the Marlins.

The 25-year-old cleared the bases off Zach Pop in the fifth inning for his first career slam. India appears to have found his Rookie of the Year form once again -- over his last 14 games, he's slashing .315/.383/.611 with four homers, a steal, 11 RBI and 12 runs.