India went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-RBI single and a stolen base in a 4-3 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

India came up with a big game-winning, two-RBI base hit in the top of the ninth against a stellar Yankees bullpen to give his team the 4-3 win. He had doubled and stolen third off Gerrit Cole earlier in the game for his second steal of the year. The performance is one of the few bright spots for India this season. The 25-year-old's sophomore campaign has failed to reduplicate the success he found in 2021, and he is slashing a miserable .221/.273/.321 on the season. However, India has been mildly better in recent days and has hits in five of his past six games. If India is going to be an effective leadoff hitter for the Reds he is going to have to raise his 2.8% walk rate.