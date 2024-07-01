India went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 2-0 loss to St. Louis.

India ripped a third-inning double, the eighth consecutive game with a two-bagger for the second baseman. That's a franchise record and one off the MLB record of nine, set by Toronto's Bo Bichette in 2019. The double also extended a hit streak to 12 games, during which India is batting .489 (22-for-45) with 12 doubles, a home run, six RBI, two steals and 10 additional runs scored.