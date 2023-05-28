India went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Cubs.

India had gone 17 games without a homer, hitting just .239 (16-for-67) in that span. This was also his second game with multiple RBI in May, and just his fourth such effort this season, though he spent a large chunk of it as the leadoff hitter. The big effort has India up to a .291/.376/.439 slash line with five homers, 24 RBI, 42 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 52 contests. Hitting in the No. 3 hole versus right-handers should offer the second baseman more chances to produce RBI.