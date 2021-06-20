India went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to San Diego.

All three of the second baseman's hits were singles. India has been boom or bust lately -- in his last six games, he has three multi-hit efforts and three 0-fers. The 24-year-old is slashing .262/.371/.412 with six home runs, 29 RBI, 27 runs scored and four stolen bases across 225 plate appearances as Cincinnati primary leadoff man.

