India went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to San Diego.
All three of the second baseman's hits were singles. India has been boom or bust lately -- in his last six games, he has three multi-hit efforts and three 0-fers. The 24-year-old is slashing .262/.371/.412 with six home runs, 29 RBI, 27 runs scored and four stolen bases across 225 plate appearances as Cincinnati primary leadoff man.
