India went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old's first career homer tied the game at eight in the bottom of the eighth inning. India went 10-for-21 with 10 RBI in his first six games, but he entered Thursday's game in a 3-for-30 slump. Even after the homer, he's still sitting with a sub-.700 OPS.